Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2,852.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 13.8%

NULG opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

