Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,357,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,487,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,200,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,415,000 after acquiring an additional 608,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,007,000 after acquiring an additional 468,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 283,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 223,921 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.4247 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

