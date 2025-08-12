Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys 812 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 372,297 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 275,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

