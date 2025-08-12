CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of CoStar Group worth $341,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.