Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,203,734 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,203,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 193,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,997,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 321,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AU

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.