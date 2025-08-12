Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.67% of Fluor worth $39,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,142,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In related news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

