BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 150,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Maxim Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

