Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $42.94

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.8667.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,996,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,195,464.84. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,915. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,338 shares of company stock worth $13,154,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 797,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. JFrog has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

