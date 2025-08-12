Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,848,000 after buying an additional 376,356 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

