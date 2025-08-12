Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – August 9th

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Southern, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent equity shares in companies that generate power or develop technologies using naturally replenishing sources like solar, wind, hydro and geothermal. By investing in these stocks, shareholders participate in the financial performance of firms driving the shift away from fossil fuels toward cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,605,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 4,148,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,827. Southern has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 3,083,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,141. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

