Best Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – August 9th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute renewable energy solutions—such as solar panels, wind turbines, hydroelectric systems or energy-storage technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain ownership in firms driving the shift away from fossil fuels toward cleaner power sources. These stocks often appeal to those seeking both potential financial returns and alignment with environmental and sustainability goals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 380,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

