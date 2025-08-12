Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,612,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heico by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Heico by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. Heico Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $216.68 and a fifty-two week high of $338.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average is $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $280.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heico has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.45.

In other Heico news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,656 shares of company stock worth $28,534,115. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

