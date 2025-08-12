Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.75 and last traded at $179.43, with a volume of 4765213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 320.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,525,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,453,160.90. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500,276 shares of company stock valued at $278,945,021. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,491,000 after buying an additional 2,751,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,087,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.