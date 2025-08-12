Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 1637802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Artivion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion

Artivion Trading Up 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $743,194.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,448. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,262. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Artivion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,727,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artivion by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 530,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Artivion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 401,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.