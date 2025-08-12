Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Grab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 82,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Grab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 10.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in Grab by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.