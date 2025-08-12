Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,231,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

