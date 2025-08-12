Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,572,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $397,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

