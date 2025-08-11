Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $222,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 33.3% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $412,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.