Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1%

PSX stock opened at $119.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

