Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $483,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $103.22 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.