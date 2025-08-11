Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $351,000 Investment in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $706.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $319.07 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.84.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

