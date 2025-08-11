Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $251,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $198.78 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

