Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires Shares of 8,624 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

