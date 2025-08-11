Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for CBSH Q4 Earnings

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of CBSH opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

