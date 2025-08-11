WP Advisors LLC Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,104 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,676. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

