WP Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
ANF opened at $103.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.90.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
