WP Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $103.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.