Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $981,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,017,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

About NewHold Investment Corp. II

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

