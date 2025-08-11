Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.65 on Monday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 117.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

