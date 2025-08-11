Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $81.84 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.