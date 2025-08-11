Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,782 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 3.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $208,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 119,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,554.92. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE:QBTS opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.41. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

