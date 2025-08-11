Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 156.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Clarivate PLC has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Stories

