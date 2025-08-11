Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,272,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 56,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 950.0%.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,222.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.