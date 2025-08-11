Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,312 Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 229.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXC opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a yield of 419.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

