WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,643.60. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Price Performance

WillScot stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

