Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,200 ($96.80) to GBX 7,800 ($104.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0%

LON:WPM opened at GBX 7,360 ($98.95) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,777.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 4,300 ($57.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,760 ($104.33).

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world’s premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company.

