Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2025 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($11.16) to GBX 870 ($11.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2025 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 910 ($12.23) price target on the stock.

7/30/2025 – HSBC had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on the stock.

7/30/2025 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 980 ($13.18) price target on the stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 945.80 ($12.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 903.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 869.06. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 616.03 ($8.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 978.79 ($13.16). The firm has a market cap of £211.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

