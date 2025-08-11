Wedbush Comments on Turtle Beach’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Turtle Beach in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 18.23%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TBCH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turtle Beach from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Turtle Beach Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of TBCH stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $315.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Turtle Beach has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72.

Institutional Trading of Turtle Beach

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

