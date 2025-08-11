Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.77% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $465,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,679,000 after buying an additional 4,169,240 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,996,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

