Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to “Buy”

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a P/E ratio of -302.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

