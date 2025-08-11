Wall Street Zen Downgrades United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) to Sell

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

