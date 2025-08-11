Wall Street Zen Downgrades SOS (NYSE:SOS) to Strong Sell

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
SOS Stock Performance
SOS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. SOS has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.
About SOS
