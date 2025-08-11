Wall Street Zen Downgrades SOS (NYSE:SOS) to Strong Sell

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SOS Stock Performance

SOS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. SOS has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

