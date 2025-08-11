Wall Street Zen Downgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Buy

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Omnicell stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

