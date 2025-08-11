Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Hold

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $28.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,988 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

