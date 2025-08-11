Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Hold

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.9%
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,988 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.