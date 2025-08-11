Wall Street Zen Downgrades Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Sell

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on Avita Medical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Avita Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Avita Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 68.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,272.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avita Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avita Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Avita Medical by 688.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avita Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avita Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

