Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Head to Head Review

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vonovia has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia -7.37% 1.10% 0.35% EACO 7.39% 22.09% 14.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.51 billion 5.01 -$969.56 million N/A N/A EACO $356.23 million 1.00 $14.95 million $6.07 12.03

EACO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vonovia and EACO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 1 0 0 1 2.50 EACO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Vonovia beats EACO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

