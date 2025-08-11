Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 104.02%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

