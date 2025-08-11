Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 71.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

