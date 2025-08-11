Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 520,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BAH opened at $110.45 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

