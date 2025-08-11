Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $193.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.14. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,783,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,837,583.67. The trade was a 0.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Farms International stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VFF Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.66% of Village Farms International worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

