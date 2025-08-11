Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Vigil Neuroscience to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIGL opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $383.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.33. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.10.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

